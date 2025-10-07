Preview for tonight’s NXT/TNA Showdown, superstar added to WWE 2K25 updated game model

– Set for NXT Showdown tonight:

• Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Myles Borne & Je’Von Evans) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Leon Slater, Moose & Frankie Kazarian) with Joe Hendry as the special guest referee

• Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca & Jaida Parker) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sadè & The IInspiration) with Jordynne Grace as the special guest referee

• The Hardy Boyz vs. DarkState for both the NXT & TNA Tag Team Championships

• Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

– The returning Brock Lesnar has officially been added to WWE 2K25 with an updated game model. To unlock Lesnar, fans need to purchase the “John Cena Farewell Edition” Pack, which includes him as an exclusive playable character. The pack will officially be available on October 16.