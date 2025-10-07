News on R-Truth, Donald Trump, Bad Bunny, and Raja Jackson

– Ron Cena R-Truth will be available to play on WWE 2K25 from 16th October via the John Cena Retirement Tour DLC.

– Raja Jackson is set to be charged with one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery following his beatdown on pro-wrestler Syko Stu.

(Source: LA Times)

– “I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is.” That was Donald Trump’s reaction when asked about Bad Bunny headlining the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show during an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

Kelly referred to the performer as “Bad Bunny Rabbit” and noted that the singer “hates ICE” and “doesn’t like you,” but Trump brushed off the comment, quickly shifting to his displeasure with the NFL’s new kickoff rule, calling it “absolutely ridiculous.”

The president has previously blasted the league’s “Dynamic Kickoff” safety changes as “sissy football.” Trump is the latest to criticize Bad Bunny’s selection for the Super Bowl, though the Puerto Rican superstar clapped back at his critics over the weekend.

(Source: Newsmax)