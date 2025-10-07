Live NXT Showdown Recap

– NXT opens with a video package of the TNA Cross the Line Voice actor (RIP The OG One) They reference many of the TNA and NXT PPV events and hype up tonight’s show. We see the mens TNA and NXT teams arrive to the arena.

– WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz are front row for The Hardy Boyz versus DarkState.

– Our first match to begin Showdown is the champion versus champion match, for both promotions mens tag titles. The Hardy Boys go up againts Dark State. All of Dark State comes out and attack the Hardys. It didn’t work, and the Hardys clean out the ring! The ref sends the rest of Dark State to the back!

The younger team gets the advantage, but never count out the Hardys! Jeff does a beautiful Swanton bomb on both of the Dark State members, and is able to tag in his brother into the ring. Matt cleans house and gets a two count!

After a twist of faith and a Swanton bomb, Jeff gets the pin.

The Hardy Boyz are the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions.

They now hold the NXT and TNA Tag Team Championships.

TNA 1

NXT 0

