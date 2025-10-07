Former WWE superstar makes her AEW debut

Lacey Lane (fka Kayden Carter) answered Mercedes Mone TBS Championship Open Challenge on Dynamite.

Mone beats Lacey Lane to retain the TBS Title.

Mone is now 10 days away from becoming the longest reigning TBS Champion of all time.

