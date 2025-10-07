Dwayne Johnson thanks the fans that watched The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson shares a message on Instagram thanking everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine after it Draw very little in the box office this past weekend
“In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results – but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere.”
He also thanked director Benny Safdie and said the film has changed his life.
