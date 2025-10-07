Bound For Glory 2025 inches closer to 5,000 tickets distributed

TNA’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view is inching closer to 5,000 tickets distributed and as things stand, it’s unlikely it will beat the Slammiversary attendance.

While this will be a big gathering for TNA, ticket sales are at just over 4,500 according to @WrestleTix, with six days to go for the show. Slammiversary this past July drew a North American record for the company with 7,623 in attendance.

Interesting enough, Bound For Glory is outselling AEW’s WrestleDream by around 500 tickets so far, but the AEW show will eventually pack in more with two weeks to go for them.

Bound For Glory will take place from the Tsongas Center, in Lowell, Massachusetts this coming Sunday. Tickets are available at evenue.net.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online