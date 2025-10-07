AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday Coverage



Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: Daily’s Place

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Taz

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the AEW Men’s World Champion, Adam Page, and the number one contender, Samoa Joe. Page says there have been six years of Dynamite, and he has done a lot of things like commit arson and dress as the Marshmallow Man, but he has never been as confused as he was last week. Page says Joe kicked and screamed last week, and then suckerpunched him in the face. Page says Joe saw him with the title last week and immediately decided that he wanted it. Page tells Joe that he decided to give him a shot because he owes him for helping him win the title.

Joe says everything Page said is absolutely true, but he sees a pretender when he looks at him. Joe says he did forget who he was while he was going after the Death Riders, and he forgot that the prime target was the man who calls himself a champion. Joe says Page might be providing the opportunity, but he is coming to collect what is owed. Joe says he is going to choke Page unconscious and take his belt.

Page says he always has to prove himself to tough guys like Joe, and he does it every time the bell rings. Page says Joe will probably beat his ass for a bit at WrestleDream, but he will give Joe two strikes for every one that he gives him. Page says Joe cannot outlast him and after he beats him, he hope Joe is able to stand up, shake his hand, look him in the eye, and know that he is the champion of the world.

—

Earlier today, Alicia Atout interviewed The Conglomeration. Mark Briscoe says they have a big week this week and hypes up all of the group’s matches tonight and on Collision.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

They get face-to-face and exchange elbow strikes. Ishii drops Moxley with a shoulder tackle, and then they exchange chops on the outside. Moxley rakes Ishii’s back and slams him into the ringpost. Ishii isn’t fazed and delivers a chop before slamming Moxley into the post. Ishii gets Moxley back into the ring, but Shafir cuts him off and gouges his eyes. Moxley dropkicks Ishii into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Ishii grounded in the ring. Moxley gouges Ishii’s face, but Ishii comes back with a few shots and follows with a suplex. Ishii’s nose is busted open, but he drops Moxley with another suplex. Moxley comes back with a shot, and then delivers right hands in the corner. Moxley goes for a clothesline, but Ishii comes back with a headbutt and a clothesline of his own for a two count. Ishii delivers another clothesline and follows with an enzuigiri, but Moxley comes back with a knee strike.

Moxley delivers a piledriver, but Ishii stands right back up. Moxley delivers a stomp and goes for the cover, but Ishii kicks out at two. Ishii comes back and takes Moxley down, but Moxley comes back with the Paradigm Shift for a two count. Moxley locks in the Bulldog Choke, and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews The Young Bucks, who are trying to meet with Tony Khan. Renee brings up Jurassic Express, and Matt Jackson says they got tickets to watch the match up close. Nick Jackson asks where he got the money, and Matt says he sold some of their sneakers. Nick continues to knock on Khan’s door as Renne walks away.

—