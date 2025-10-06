WWE Raw Results 10/6/25

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c this evening on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Advertised is an opening segment featuring Roman Reigns, the return of CM Punk, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 6, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

The new-and-improved “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs. Inside the arena, Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we settle inside the American Airlines Center for the red brand “go-home show” for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth show.

Roman Reigns & The Vision Kick Things Off

The familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ entrance tune hits the house speakers and about 20,000 “1’s” immediately shoot to the ceiling, in the form of the sold out crowd in attendance. “The Original Tribal Chief” makes his way to the ring to a huge crowd reaction.

Inside the ring, Reigns soaks up the love and eventually begins on the microphone. “Dallas, Texas … acknowledge me!” They do. From there, before Reigns can say much of anything else, he is interrupted. Out comes The Vision duo of “The Oracle” Paul Heyman and “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed.

After a long stare-off from them on the entrance area and Reigns in the ring, “OTC1” gets back on the mic. “Are you just out here to stay at me, or are you gonna say something?” Heyman then begins by shouting out Reed and then hyping up what he did to Reigns.

Heyman gloats that despite several years in WWE, he was never forced to need a stretcher. He was never unable to leave the ring under his own power. He says all the football games at Georgia Tech, no stretchers. Reed then begins talking and the crowd boos.

Reed tells Reigns to ignore the crowd, and listen to him. He brings up Reigns’ father and Uncle and other family members ever needing a stretcher. Reigns tells Reed he didn’t know his family, but “the dumbass next to him” did. He asks what they would say. He says they’d say, “Let’s fight now!”

Heyman talks to Reed off-mic until Reigns cuts him off. He says he’s been on that side before and has heard what Heyman says in times like this. He’s telling him not to do it. Not to fight right now because he’s on Reigns’ terms. He says he’s levels above him.

Backstage With Adam Pearce, Asuka & Kairi Sane

CM Punk is shown walking backstage. Lyra Valkyria is shown entering the arena. She’ll battle Roxanne Perez. Iyo Sky is walking backstage. A video segment airs from last week, showing The Kabuki Warriors attacking Rhea Ripley. Iyo Sky ran down to help, so Asuka gave her the ‘Poison Mist.’

Later in the night, Sky told Ripley that they’ll battle The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel: Perth. We return live backstage, where we see Asuka is yelling at by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Asuka demands a match with Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky.

Pearce agrees and says he needs a drink. Kairi Sane walks up to Asuka. Asuka tells her that she’ll be battling Sky. Sane gets choked up and says she doesn’t want to fight Sky because she thinks she can bring her back into the family.

Asuka slaps her in the face and says the match is happening. Sane says she understands. Asuka says she’s a good girl and yells at her to follow her. Sane looks broken, while also looking jittery and jumpy even hearing Asuka’s voice off-camera. Think Jessie Pinkman when Walter White started his Heisenberg transformation.

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Inside the arena, the ring entrances for our first match of the evening begin taking place as we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the entrances wrapping up as footage is shown from last week’s show to explain how this match was set up.

Back live, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which sees WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch jump off to a dominating start on offense against the much-less-experienced Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy.

Dupri begins fighting back and hits a big spot off the ring apron. Unfortunately for her, seconds later Lynch manhandles her, launching her into the ring barricade with authority. She picks her up and suplexes her into the ringside barricade again as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Lynch continuing to easily control the action. She climbs up on Dupri for the 10-punch spot, but Dupri counters and powerbombs Lynch down for a close two-count. Lynch hits a superplex off the top. She has the three, but pulls Dupri up.

She slaps her in her DisArm Her submission finisher. Dupri counters into an ankle lock. She avoids a ManHandle Slam and decks Lynch with a big kick for a super close two-count. Dupri tries more roll-ups, even putting her feet on the ropes.

Lynch kicks out and takes over. She gloats too long bickering with fans at ringside after Dupri was back in the ring. This leads to the referee counting her out as she was oblivious it was happening. Whoops! Dupri gets the win via count-out.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Friction Continues

Backstage, we see Roman Reigns walking when The Usos walk up to him. Jimmy Uso cannot believe they talked about Uncles Afa and Sika. Jimmy starts to say they’re going to help, but Jey Uso interjects and says that HE has got Reigns. Reigns says Jey isn’t holding things down.

He goes on to ask him who is speaking at the top of the hour? Jey says CM Punk is. Reigns says, “Hmm.” Jey knows what he has to do and walks off. Reigns says to Jimmy that he sees everything. Why is it a problem to take advice from him? The segment ends there.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

We see Lyra Valkyria is warming up when Bayley asks to accompany her. Bayley is in a very chipper mood. Valkyria agrees to let Bayley come to the ring with her. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley make their entrance. Valkyria will battle Roxanne Perez next.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the two in the ring ready to rock and roll. The bell rings, and Perez shoves Valkyria. Valkyria hits a headlock takeover. Perez fights up and takes her down.

After some chain wrestling, Valkyria shoved her down and talked some trash. Perez slaps her in the face, so they brawl into the corner. Perez kicks Valkyria in the head and slings her down by the hair. Valkyria quickly trips her and applies a front face-lock for a two-count.

Valkyria and Perez have counters for their counters. Valkyria takes her down and hits a basement dropkick for a two-count. Valkyria applies a waist-lock, but Perez slides out and shoves her. Perez boots her back and goes to the second rope for a diving knee to the back of the neck.

Perez rolls her to the apron and grabs her arm. Perez bends the arm over the bottom turnbuckle connector and stomps her. Bayley looks worried. With that image in mind, we then head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

Special Look At John Cena vs. AJ Styles

The history of John Cena vs. AJ Styles. Now, both in the twilight of their careers, they’ll have one final showdown this Saturday in Perth, Australia, at WWE Crown Jewel. John Cena will be seeking his 100th PLE victory at Crown Jewel. He is second all-time to The Undertaker, who has 107.

Backstage With AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

We head backstage for a Jackie Redmond interview with AJ Styles, but he’s immediately interrupted by The Judgment Day. WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio says Styles has no chance of beating John Cena when he couldn’t even beat him.

Rusev couldn’t beat him, which is why he’s still champion. World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor says he heard Styles and Dragon Lee want a shot at the Tag Titles. Bálor says, as an old friend of Styles’, that he’s making a big mistake.

Styles says they’re tough when it’s 3-on-1, but he’ll get Dragon Lee and someone else and talk to Adam Pearce about a 6-Man Tag tonight. Styles walks off. JD McDonagh says they should have jumped him right now. The backstage segment wraps up there.

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley Brawl With Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

We see CM Punk walking backstage. He’s up next. He walks by Rusev, who is arguing with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. We head to a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Penta is walking backstage when AJ Styles and Dragon Lee walk up to him.

AJ Styles says he heard Penta is going after the Intercontinental Championship. He should team with them tonight and get his hands on Dominik Mysterio. They’re interrupted by a ruckus. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are viciously attacking Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE officials break them up, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce nearly blows a gasket, screaming for order. Celebrities are shown in the crowd. John Crimber, Hudson Bolton and Rocker Steiner, professional bull-riders, are shown. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are also shown.

CM Punk Returns, Gets Confronted By LA Knight & Jey Uso

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality.” With that said, “The Best in the World” makes his way out. Fans give CM Punk a huge reaction coming out. He makes his way to the ring for his return appearance since WrestlePalooza.

CM Punk asks, “Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Dallas, Texas, or what?” Punk says the crowd is loud and likes to sing. Punk starts to sing “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” and the crowd finishes it. Punk thanks them for the big, warm welcome back to WWE for AJ Lee.

A loud “AJ Lee” chant picks up. They’re right around the corner from Crown Jewel in Perth. They’ll see Cody Rhodes take on Seth Rollins. One of the reasons he hasn’t been here in two weeks is that he promised he’d keep his nose out of Rhodes’ business.

The match is for brand dominance and ego. Punk has also been celebrating with his wife since they beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WrestlePalooza. He started the year by defeating Seth Rollins on the January 6 Raw on Netflix and will end the year by beating Seth Rollins.

There is a sign that says he deserves the World Title. Punk says he doesn’t deserve it. He’s earned it. He has Rollins’ number. He’ll get his World Title back. LA Knight’s theme hits, and the Mega Star heads to the ring. He begins quoting Punk’s theme.

“Look in my eyes, what do you see?” Knight says. Punk responds, “A guy who interrupted me.” Knight says he came in and blew the doors off the place, but he hasn’t gotten what he deserves. Knight says Punk has said some things he agrees with, but he does want to point out some omissions.

Punk is the creator and owner of the pipe bomb, but lately, he’s only known as a husband. The world wants and needs love, but as a champion, Punk is trash. Punk was champion for five minutes at SummerSlam. At SummerSlam, Rollins pinned Punk. At Clash in Paris, Rollins pinned Punk.

Knight asks if Punk knows who’s never been pinned by Rollins. Punk says it’s probably the guy who has never been World Heavyweight Champion. The crowd gasps. Knight says he’s telling Punk that the line to Rollins starts with him. Knight has pinned Rollins and will do it again to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

“Main Event” Jey Uso’s music hits, and he comes down the aisle rather than through the crowd. Uso gets in the ring and says he’s going to stop Knight because he’s thinking clearly. Uso says he’s the one who never got his rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Uso is up next for the World Heavyweight Championship. Knight says he had his title and lost it. Uso had his time and lost it. It is Knight’s time. Uso thinks he lost the title because he’s not “Roman” enough, but he should carve his own path. Uso should focus on the Tag Titles. After last week, he should stop sucking at being a tag team.

Jimmy Uso walks down to the ring. Jey superkicks Knight down as Jimmy gets in the ring. Punk says he’s assuming he’s cool with The Usos. Punk understands Jey’s passion, but he’ll have to get behind him for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey says Knight had a point and should focus on being a tag team.

Punk likes Jey Uso, but he doesn’t like “Little Roman.” Jey goes after Punk, but Jimmy holds him back. Jey whiffs on a superkick, so Punk punches him down. Punk tells Jey to stay out of his business. Jimmy then superkicks Punk down and helps his brother to his feet. The Usos walk off together.

Iyo Sky vs. Kairi Sane

A video airs with new comments from Iyo Sky. She says what’s happened between her and Asuka isn’t Rhea Ripley’s fault. It’s Asuka’s. Sky owes Asuka everything. She was like a big sister. Sky wanted to be like her, but her jealousy ruined everything.

Asuka was one of the reasons she became a champion, but not the only reason. Ripley was right. Asuka only wants what’s best for her. A real family member wouldn’t tell her who to be friends with. A real family member wouldn’t take credit for what she has accomplished.

They are not family anymore. Sky is starting to find out who she is. At Crowd Jewel, Asuka will find out she’s not ready for Iyo. The video wraps up there. We return inside the arena, where the entrances for our next match begin. As they do, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, The Usos vs. CM Punk and LA Knight is announced as the main event. Back live, Asuka and Kairi Sane are out now as well. The match is about to begin, but first, Iyo Sky hits Asuka with a suicide dive and punches away at her. Kairi Sane pulls her off and gets her in the ring. Asuka tells her to get Sky.

The bell rings, and Sane punches away at Sky. Sane looks conflicted as she backs up. Sane charges, but Sky drops her on the apron. Sane shoulders Sky and heads to the top rope. Sane jumps over Sky as she moves. Sky hits the ropes and rolls over Sane.

Sky counters a head-scissor and lands on her feet. Sane pushes Sky off. They each attempt a dropkick but fail to connect. They’re at a stalemate. Sky extends her arms to Sane. Sane looks conflicted until Asuka shouts at her. Sane goes after Sky, but Sky does some flips and dropkicks her out of the ring.

Sky then hits Sane with an Asai Moonsault. On that note, the show shifts gears again and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return this time, we see Iyo fight into the lead until Asuka distracts her. Sane rolls her up and Asuka holds her down. Sane wins. Asuka and Sane attack Sky after the match.

