WWE News and Notes

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed was listed as the final match for WWE Crown Jewel, based on an internal lineup sheet. The match was listed as having a “stipulation to be determined.”

– Fightful reports that one WWE production source expressed concern that the new numbers and data from the Nielsen television ratings changes could be used to negotiate against TNA as they try to land a new television deal.

(source: F4WOnline)

– While speaking to Sage Steele, former WWE CEO Linda McMahon discussed her family’s financial struggles around the time that she was pregnant with her daughter Stephanie in 1976…

“We did have a young accountant who suggested that we were sort of putting all of our eggs in one basket and should diversify a little bit. He made a suggestion that we should invest because he had invested in a construction company of all things—which, of course, we knew absolutely nothing about. But we did put money into some construction accounts. We co-signed on some loans for those.

That went belly up, which eventually put us into bankruptcy. It wasn’t the wrestling side of what we were doing in that business, but the other side we had invested in outside of wrestling. We lost everything. My house was auctioned off. My car was repossessed in the driveway. I was pregnant with Stephanie, our second child. So, I know what it’s like to lose everything.”

– NXT Zaria without the makeup: