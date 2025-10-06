Video: Winners for the second season of WWE LFG revealed

Michelle McCool has won the WWE LFG Championship, ending her husband The Undertaker’s streak. He won last season.

Dani Sekelsky and Shiloh Hill are the winners of Season 2 of WWE LFG.

THE MEN'S WINNER OF WWE LFG SEASON TWO IS SHILOH HILL! Shawn Michaels chooses Shiloh Hill over Harlem Lewis to join the NXT rosterpic.twitter.com/qmKo6fg2IW — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 6, 2025

DANI SEKELSKY WINS WWE LFG SEASON TWO! Shawn Michaels chooses Sekelsky over Penina Tuilaepa (PJ Vasa) in the finals Dani Sekelsky will debut on NXT soon!pic.twitter.com/6WRlhmxvzT — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 6, 2025