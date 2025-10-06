Video: Winners for the second season of WWE LFG revealed

Michelle McCool has won the WWE LFG Championship, ending her husband The Undertaker’s streak. He won last season.

Dani Sekelsky and Shiloh Hill are the winners of Season 2 of WWE LFG.

