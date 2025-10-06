Steve Maclin is happy with TNA, Santino Marella makes an announcement for Showdown (video)

– Steve Maclin reflected on how his current success in TNA Wrestling has been the complete opposite of his earlier days in WWE NXT.

He said, “I love my home of TNA right now. It’s funny to be on this side, one of the top talents in TNA… being a part of that rise, because I was on the opposite side of it in NXT.”

Maclin recalled his time in NXT when stars like Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Hideo Itami, and Shinsuke Nakamura were being brought in, while he was left on the sidelines.

Now, he takes pride in his growth and the opportunity to help build TNA’s resurgence, saying it’s “such a fun experience and cool to be a part of, because I’ve seen it and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is how I want to do it. How can I implement myself into these situations?’”

Source: The Mark Hoke Show

