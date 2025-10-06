Rumored final opponent for John Cena, plus notes on Donald Trump and Ronda Rousey

– Dave Meltzer states that Gunther is planned to be John Cena’s final opponent:

“Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly on the air by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers vying to be Cena’s last opponent.

But multiple have confirmed however it reaches the conclusion, that Gunther was the person chosen for the match.”

– Donald Trump has officially announced that next year’s UFC White House event will be held on his 80th birthday, June 14th.

– Ronda Rousey emphasized that her experience in WWE shaped her understanding of fight choreography, highlighting its versatility. She noted, “there isn’t always one tone to the fights. Sometimes there is comic relief and other things going on.” Rousey appreciates combining the “extreme realism of MMA” with “the huge set pieces of movies” while maintaining the storytelling that is unique to professional wrestling. She contrasted wrestling with film, explaining, “In pro wrestling, I feel it’s the purest form of fight choreography in that you have to tell the story in the fight itself,” using each fight as a vehicle to “reveal character” while keeping the action realistic—something she feels is often missing in both movies and pro wrestling.

Source: AIPT Comics