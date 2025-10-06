Rikishi comments on how WWE has booked Jacob Fatu (video), a TNA departure

Rikishi on Jacob Fatu “I still don’t think that they have booked him with the right people.” (Off The Top)pic.twitter.com/6p1wx8wUrX — Vick (@Vick_8122) October 6, 2025

– Rikishi on Jacob Fatu

“I still don’t think that they have booked him with the right people.”

(source: Off The Top)

– Laredo Kid departs from TNA:

Thank you for everything to this great company and family @ThisIsTNA . I appreciate your tremendous support. I hope to return to work in the future. We're on a new path. pic.twitter.com/bZT0xOHVoQ — Laredokidpro (@Laredokidpro1) October 6, 2025

“Thank you for everything to this great company and family. I appreciate your tremendous support. I hope to return to work in the future. We’re on a new path.”