Priscilla Kelly says Chemical X were told WWE wanted to bring them to the main roster

Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) says Chemical X were told WWE wanted to bring them to the main roster:

“When me, Shotzi and Tatum were put together, that was the happiest I was in my entire career there. I was myself, I felt like I was being who I was again. I was having fun – we were all having fun. Me and Shotzi were friends before we were put together, so it was going to work anyways, and then Tatum, we all just clicked.

“I was so happy with what we had created. We looked great on TV, we all had good chemistry, we looked cool, we were connecting with fans. It was so fun and I felt like we could do anything.

“There were so many ideas we were pitching and so much we wanted to do with the group, and we were kind of told, ‘We wanna give you guys a good run and we wanna bring this to the main roster, we wanna get you guys to the main roster.’ We 100% thought that was the direction we were going.

“Me and Tatum split off, we did some stuff in TNA, and then it circled back around to Stand & Deliver where Shotzi reconvened with us at Stand & Deliver, and we were like, okay, we did great at Stand & Deliver, we just had this tag team match against Liv and Raquel for the tag team titles, we’d been having tag opportunities at TNA – there’s nowhere we can go but up. We were all happy, we were all feeling it, like this is it.

“And then I’m thinking I’m getting the call that I’m going to main (roster) or something, and it was the call that I was getting released. It was really confusing. If you would have fired me when I was fat, depressed and sucked, I would have understood that, but you let me go at a time where I finally felt like I got my groove back and I was busting my ass.”

(source: Ringsiders Wrestling)