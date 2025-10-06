NXT at The Theater at Madison Square Garden pre-sale now on

The pre-sale for the NXT on The CW at The Theater at Madison Square Garden kicked off this morning on Ticketmaster.com using the code NXTNYC.

The episode will air on Tuesday, November 18, the night after John Cena’s final appearance at Madison Square Garden on Raw as an in-ring competitor.

The pre-sale was not busy and the queue was practically non-existent. Tickets start from $98.75 plus fees and go all the way up to $434.90 plus fees for ringside. Not the whole theater is open at the moment, with the location seating up to 5,600 in max capacity.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 8 at 10AM ET.

This is the second time that NXT is holding an event at The Theater at MSG. The brand had its Roadblock episode on The CW in March of this year at the same venue.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online