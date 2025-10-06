Matches announced for next week’s Raw, Paul Walter Hauser on WWE ticket prices

– Announced for next week’s Raw in Perth Australia…

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

* Dirty Dom vs Penta for the Intercontinental Title

– Paul Walter Hauser calls WWE’s ticket pricing ‘greedy’ and ‘ugly’:

“Times are tougher than they used to be, but the prices are going up. There’s no real humanity from a corporate perspective.

To me, that’s like Mr. Potter in It’s a Wonderful Life. You’re getting greedy. Ugly. You’re being ugly by doing that.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside The Ring)