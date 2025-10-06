Kevin Owens meets Art The Clown (photo), Lexis King comments on his brother’s passing

This photo just got a whole lot heavier…

But so did my resolve to be the best man I can be inside and outside the ring.

I want to thank all of you for the love and condolences for the passing of my brother.

I truly appreciate it more than you’ll ever know.

Being Lexis King… pic.twitter.com/NhrbqVEweu

— King (@LexisKingWWE) October 5, 2025