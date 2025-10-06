Kevin Owens meets Art The Clown (photo), Lexis King comments on his brother’s passing

Kevin Owens met Art The Clown:

– Lexis King comments on his brother’s passing and ends his post as Brian Pillman Jr.

This photo just got a whole lot heavier…

But so did my resolve to be the best man I can be inside and outside the ring.

I want to thank all of you for the love and condolences for the passing of my brother.

I truly appreciate it more than you’ll ever know.

Being Lexis King is fun, but today I think I’m just gonna be Brian Pillman Jr.

