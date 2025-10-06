An expected WWE departure, Justin Credible needs your help

– Former ECW star Justin Credible says he was in a car accident and is seeking fan help for gas and toll money to get home.

If you could please send this to some of my friends thanks https://t.co/7FoIfqBzvG — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) October 6, 2025

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Santos Escobar will depart WWE as of midnight.

At that point, he will be a free agent and available to wrestle or sign with whatever company he wishes.

It was said his contract expires at the end of the day and that WWE made overtures to keep him (including a higher contract offer) but, he turned them down.