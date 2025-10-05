Video: Ridge Holland shares an emotional update after undergoing surgery

Ridge Holland shared an emotional update after undergoing surgery for the Lisfranc injury he suffered last week. Speaking openly, he discussed his pain, mindset, and plans for recovery.

He began by explaining, “Just laying here, just taken my painkillers – they gave me some lovely Hydrocodone which takes the edge off slightly.” Despite the pain, Ridge reflected on his resilience, saying, “I must be able to handle all this shit because for the past seven years it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride with the wrestling business.”

Holland expressed frustration that injuries always seem to interrupt his momentum: “Just as I’m starting to get rolling, something happens. Same again this time, TNA, a couple of good matches, and then this happens.” Still, he maintained a positive outlook, adding, “We heal, we recover, we march forward, and I’m looking forward to coming back and getting in the best shape of my life.”

He shared that his struggles have become life lessons for his children and fans alike: “It doesn’t matter what happens to you really, there’s always a way back if you just believe.” Ridge encouraged others not to overthink life, stating, “You don’t even have to have a plan… we’re all winging it… just take the first step and keep moving forward.”

The wrestler thanked fans for their support and praised his medical team, saying, “Great service and care from the Andrews orthopedic team here in Birmingham, Alabama… they truly are the best in the field.” Finally, Ridge looked forward to reuniting with his family, closing with, “Now I just want to get home, see my kids… not looking forward to this flight home, but needs must.”