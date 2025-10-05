Penta on a Lucha Brothers reunion, says he is open for everything

– Penta’s message for fans hoping for a Lucha Brothers reunion in WWE:

“I know one day, when the Lucha Brothers return, the world will explode. When? I don’t know. How? I don’t know, but I’m sure of it, I feel it in my heart.

“Imagine this, the best tag-team in the universe returns in the best company in the universe.”

(source: In The Kliq)

– Penta was asked about appearing in TNA in the future through WWE’s partnership, says he’s open for everything:

“Why not, man? I’m open for everything. I come to WWE to conquer everything, no matter what. No matter if it’s NXT Championships, no matter if it’s AAA, no matter if it’s TNA, no matter nothing. Right now, my purpose, I am focused on two things. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship and WrestleMania 42.

Penta is open. I want to show to the world who is the real Penta because Penta is violence, passion, aggressive. At the same time, Penta come from nothing and when you come from nothing, you lose nothing. This is my mentality every day.”

(source: Interview with battleground Podcast)