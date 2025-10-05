Mercedes Mone set for indie show in Denmark next week

Mercedes Mone will be traveling to Denmark for a show promoted by indie company BODYSLAM Wrestling on Friday, October 10.

“An absolutely unique chance for Danish and Nordic wrestling fans to experience the world famous performer LIVE in front of your eyes. And it’s this coming Friday,” said a social media post by BODYSLAM.

Her opponent has not been named but the promotion hinted at a title match, writing, “With already 9 championship belts to her name, could ‘The CEO’ have her sights set on more gold?”

The show is being held at Portalen in Greve and tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.dk for 250 Norwegian Krone, or the equivalent of $25 US.

MERCEDES MONÉ comes to Denmark October 10! For the first time on Scandinavian soil AEW superstar and TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado comes to BODYSLAM this coming Friday October 10. Get your tickets now – be part of a historic night! pic.twitter.com/h9KtaHaoJ9 — BODYSLAM Wrestling (@BodyslamProWres) October 5, 2025