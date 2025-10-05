Box office numbers for The Smashing Machine, Quick Raw preview

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new film The Smashing Machine had the lowest opening weekend of his career, earning $6 million from 3,345 theaters. The $50 million Mark Kerr biopic finished third at the box office, behind Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($33 million) and One Battle After Another ($11 million).

The movie’s debut fell below projections of $8–15 million and even underperformed Johnson’s previous low, 2010’s Faster ($8.5 million).

Source: Variety

– Announced for Raw:

* CM Punk returns

* Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri in a non title match is official

* Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez