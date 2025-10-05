Andrade won’t speak against WWE, AJ Styles attends UFC 320 (video)

– While speaking to TJ Sports, Andrade was asked how he felt about winning The Crash Heavyweight Championship as well as his WWE exit. Andrade explained that he had been chasing this championship for a long time, and everything that happened after leaving WWE felt like it had a purpose. He said: “How do I feel after leaving WWE? I had been chasing this championship for such a long time. Today, after leaving WWE, everything happens for a reason. I’ve worked hard—almost over 20 years as a professional wrestler. I’ve been in this business for more than 20 years. I know that The Crash is a very respected company, both nationally and internationally, and I had set myself the goal that if one day I left WWE again, I would go after The Crash World Heavyweight Championship. The company gave me that opportunity, and I’m very grateful. To win this championship from The Crash is an honor for me. It’s my first championship since leaving WWE.”

– AJ Styles attended last night’s UFC event:

AJ Styles bringing Phenomenal energy to #UFC320 [ LIVE NOW on @ESPN PPV ] pic.twitter.com/MpOhSFqola — TKO (@TKOGrp) October 5, 2025