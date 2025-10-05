Andrade calls out Dave Meltzer, Monè vs. Threat, TNA contracts set to expire, Copeland note

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
360

– Mercedes Monè vs. Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship has been announced for WPW “Rumble in the Burt” in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada on 10/19.

Adam Copeland is now back to being listed by his full name on the AEW roster page instead of just Cope.

Cedric Alexander’s TNA contract is up next week. Fightful reports that multiple TNA contracts are set to expire after Bound For Glory.

– Andrade Calls Out Dave Meltzer On His reports on how Andrade was fired by WWE and rehired by AEW:

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here