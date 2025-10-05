Andrade calls out Dave Meltzer, Monè vs. Threat, TNA contracts set to expire, Copeland note

– Mercedes Monè vs. Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship has been announced for WPW “Rumble in the Burt” in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada on 10/19.

– Adam Copeland is now back to being listed by his full name on the AEW roster page instead of just Cope.

– Cedric Alexander’s TNA contract is up next week. Fightful reports that multiple TNA contracts are set to expire after Bound For Glory.

– Andrade Calls Out Dave Meltzer On His reports on how Andrade was fired by WWE and rehired by AEW: