WWE News and Notes

– Nick Aldis recalls what Triple H told him about the type of GM he wanted Aldis to be:

“My biggest thought on it was, ‘I’m gonna try to make it different, I’m gonna try to do it my own way,’ and when I talked to Triple H, he made it clear to me, ‘I want you to be different, I want you to be a different kind of GM to the ones we’ve had in the past, you’re not necessarily gonna be this evil, maniacal bad guy boss. You’re gonna be a cool boss. You’re gonna lay down the law and you’re gonna be fair and honest and just.’

“I thought, ‘That’s cool.’ It’s a lot of fun, it’s very rewarding. It’s fun because I get to interact with loads of different Superstars. I get to do stuff with everybody on the roster. Within a few months of being on television I’d done stuff with Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and more recently, I’ve done stuff with John Cena.

“It’s very cool in that regard because I get to interact with all these different really big stars, and some of that credibility rubs off onto me. I enjoy it a great deal, and it’s very easy on my body, I will say that – it’s nice to not have to get beat up, at least when I’m not getting an RKO from Randy.”

(source: Devil’s in the Detail)

– While he’s remained absent from major WWE appearances, fans in Mexico haven’t forgotten Alberto Del Rio. Chants of “Alberto!” have been echoing through AAA shows, signaling there’s still strong support from the fanbase. But his future? It’s a mystery—one that WWE apparently hasn’t solved yet. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE did inherit Del Rio’s AAA deal when they acquired the company. However, nothing has been finalized on how—or if—he’ll be used in any WWE programming.

– IYO SKY: