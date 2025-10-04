The Miz: “Logan Paul is going to have to continue having to prove himself”

The Miz says Logan Paul is going to have to continue to “prove himself” to #WWE fans much like he had to earlier in his career:

“Look what Logan Paul’s doing right now, he’s an outsider right? Who was the first outsider? Who was the first person that came into this industry and literally nobody wanted?

“Because let’s face it, we’re a pact here, we’re a family here in wrestling, and nobody comes into our family just to be a 15 minutes of fame, we wanna see if you wanna earn it. We wanna see if you’re a mainstay, that you wanna be here, that you have a love for this business.

“So I had to prove myself to everyone and continue having to prove myself just like Logan Paul is going to have to continue having to prove himself every time he goes out to that ring.”

(Source: No-Contest Wrestling)