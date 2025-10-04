NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat Oct 4, 2025

The Complete Results from the MLK Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. Mixed Tag Team Match: Maxxine DuPri and Anthony Luke d Arianna Grace and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo
  2. Tyra Mae Steele d Jin Tala
  3. Jasper Troy d Drako Knox
  4. Lash Legend d Zena Sterling
  5. NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State retain, d Chase U and High Ryze
  6. Wren Sinclair d Chantel Monroe
  7. Lola Vice d Kali Armstrong
  8. Saquon Shugars (with Cutler James) vs Shiloh Hill goes to a No Contest due to interference
  9. Main Event: Joe Hendry d Cutler James

