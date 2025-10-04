NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat Oct 4, 2025

The Complete Results from the MLK Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Maxxine DuPri and Anthony Luke d Arianna Grace and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo
- Tyra Mae Steele d Jin Tala
- Jasper Troy d Drako Knox
- Lash Legend d Zena Sterling
- NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State retain, d Chase U and High Ryze
- Wren Sinclair d Chantel Monroe
- Lola Vice d Kali Armstrong
- Saquon Shugars (with Cutler James) vs Shiloh Hill goes to a No Contest due to interference
- Main Event: Joe Hendry d Cutler James
