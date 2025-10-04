NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat Oct 4, 2025

The Complete Results from the MLK Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Mixed Tag Team Match: Maxxine DuPri and Anthony Luke d Arianna Grace and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo Tyra Mae Steele d Jin Tala Jasper Troy d Drako Knox Lash Legend d Zena Sterling NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State retain, d Chase U and High Ryze Wren Sinclair d Chantel Monroe Lola Vice d Kali Armstrong Saquon Shugars (with Cutler James) vs Shiloh Hill goes to a No Contest due to interference Main Event: Joe Hendry d Cutler James

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in attendance

