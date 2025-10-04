Mark Henry says wrestling needs to stop letting “random schmucks” into the business After seeing the video of Jazmyn Nyx’s boyfriend calling wrestling fake,

“I didn’t like it at all. But it’s our fault, because we’re the ones that let them in the business. Let her in the business, let him in the business. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. There’s a lot of people that you shouldn’t bring in the business.

“It’s like who’s gonna marry your daughter. You gonna let some random schmuck marry your daughter? That’s what we do in wrestling. We let random schmucks in wrestling, female and male, because they look good or they accomplished something.

“Just because you accomplished something doesn’t make you a candidate for the trust of our industry.

“That girl didn’t love wrestling. And her boyfriend, he’s just gonna go wherever she is because she’s helping him get notoriety – that motherfucker ain’t famous. Don’t nobody care about him. Who did he ever beat? What did he ever do?

“He is a nothing. He is a nobody. Why would you get mad at somebody that is a flea, that’s a tick, that’s a parasite, they’re one of those sucking things that stick to fish. What value do I care? You’re trying to make dollar off of gambling apps because you don’t have no real talent and no job. I’ll expose you. Don’t do it.”

