Mark Henry on WWE changing the design of the old ECW championship

Mark Henry says WWE changed the design of the Old ECW Championship because they wanted a belt that was big enough for him.

“They wanted to find a title that fit me, because if you look at those pictures, that ECW Title was very small. It was like one of the old school type belts.

“And they wanted me to have a belt that befitting of a giant. So they designed this – I mean, that belt was huge. It was probably about 10 to 12 pounds, it was very heavy.

“I had to go buy a new bag for a carry-on because it wouldn’t fit in my old luggage.”

(via Isiah Madrigal)