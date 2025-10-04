Big E sees a world title in Mysterio’s future, plus Jordynne Grace and Ric Flair notes

– Big E believes that Dominik Mysterio will be a world champion within the next five years.

“The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago… laughable. I’d laugh you out of the building. But now? Is this outside of the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn’t hold a world championship within the next five years.”

(Source: Raw Recap)

– Jordynne Grace has been named the special guest referee for the Women’s NXT vs TNA Showdown matchup next Tuesday.

– Ric Flair says that “wrestling is very addictive,” when talking about John Cena’s retirement.

“John is making so damn much money in the movies right now. He doesn’t need to do anything else. I hope that he’ll walk away and stay away. Wrestling is very addictive. When you’ve done it as long as John has, over 20 years, it’s hard to change your way of life.”

(Source: Escapist Magazine)