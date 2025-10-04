Bandido suffers injury in title defense, update on Hikaru Shida’s AEW status

Bandido revealed he legit dislocated his shoulder during his match with Hechicero last night in CMLL, before promising a 3rd match with him soon:

“My apologies to all the CMLL fans. My shoulder popped out and went back in place. Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman. We owe a third to our Mexican fans.”

Hikaru Shida on her YouTube channel revealed that she’s re-signed with AEW:

“I’m not retiring. I just renewed my [US] visa and contract.”