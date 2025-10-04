AEW Grand Slam: Australia nearing 5,000 tickets distributed

The upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia show set for February 2026 is nearing 5,000 tickets distributed according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

AEW has moved over 4,600 tickets so far for the show which is being held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Valentine’s Day.

The arena is currently set up for 7,700 seats although it can hold up to 21,000 and as you can probably figure out, the majority of the arena is closed off with only the floor, first level, and few sections in the second and third level open.

The last Grand Slam in Australia had around 11,000 fans earlier this year in Brisbane. AEW is also doing a rare non-televised live event from Brisbane the day after.

Tickets for both shows are available at Ticketek.com.au.

