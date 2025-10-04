10/4/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Pac wants a match against Orange Cassidy, Orange Cassidy agrees as long as Deathriders and Don Callis Family don’t get involved. the match will take place in Jacksonville.

– Deathriders defeated Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest. They won with a stomp/dragon slayer. After the match, Daniel Garcia said he wanted to be around winners and joined Deathriders instead of hanging around Matt Menard.

– #ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne has been out out for 6 weeks, the doc tells him he could be out for another 6-8 weeks, so Nick and Family leave to find a new doctor.

– Pac vs. Orange Cassidy, Special Night – October 7th,

– Jamie Hayter defeated Anna Jay with the Hayterade, after the match Jamie shook Anna’s hand.

– “The Pride of Pro Wrestling” Anthony Bowens and “The Best Wrestler Alive” Max Caster will face Big Bill & Bryan Keith next week on AEW Homecoming.

Max & Anthony got mad at Lexy by referring to them as “The Acclaimed.”

– Rush and Sammy Guevara made easy work of their opponents Shayne Stetson & Cha Cha Charlie.

Rush cleared house and could’ve finished the match himself, but let Sammy Guevara get the win with a Swanton Bomb.

– Jon Moxley vs Tomohiro Ishii added to Title Tuesday

– Eddie Kingston defeated Dralistico, Sammy Guevara was going to get involved, but HOOK was ring side.

Eddie Kingston vs The Beast Mortos added to AEW Homecoming, also Kota Ibushi VS Josh Alexander is added.

– MxM TV wants to add new members with a casting call. they’ll take on anyone in any form, singles, Tag, Trios. so it’s announced Don Callis Family accepted the Open Challenge.

New video for Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher labeling them as “Protoshita”

– Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and Konosuke Takeshita) defeated MxM TV.

– Dalton Castle freaks out as they set the bar to high and is worried he can’t live up to the trios match he had with the Outrunners.

the Outrunners tell Dalton not to worry as they will help him raise the bar and help lift him up figuratively, and literally, they left him up and tell him hes in good hands and Dalton agrees.

– Triangle of Madness attacked Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata during their interview.

– Two more big matches announced for Title Tuesday Dynamite. Okada and Takeshita vs Brodido. If Take and Okada win they get a Tag Title shot.

If Bandido or Brody pin either Okada or Takeshita they get a shot at Okada’s Unified Championship. Love the stipulation and it adds more tension between Take and Okada.

– Kevin Knight defeated Dax Harwood, Willow Nightingale was going to attack Stokely, but Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford backed up Stokely and attacked Willow on his behalf.

– Kris Statlander cuts a promo and Toni Storm appears. Stat says how she’s a fighting champion and will knock Toni Storm back into the black and white age. Toni Storm says there isn’t anyone she’d rather lose to and no one she’d rather beat. They shake hands but end up brawling. Triangle of Madness appear and attack them. Thekla says neither of them has beaten her and she will make the whole womens division “toxic to the core” Harley Cameron then appears and Stat, Toni & Harley stand tall against Triangle of Madness. They will face each other in a trios match next week on Collision!

– TayJay in action at #AEW Homecoming on AEW Collision it was mentioned on-air that they want to be the first team included in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.