WWE SmackDown Results 10/3/25

WWE SmackDown takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix, live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Scheduled is Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer Crown Jewel contract signing, Sami Zayn’s U.S. title open challenge, Damian Priest will be in action and more.

The new-and-improved “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get things started as always. We then shoot inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. where the commentators welcome us to this week’s show.

Legacy & The Vision Kick Things Off

We then hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for the Undisputed WWE Champion, which brings out “The American Nightmare” to get this week’s show officially off-and-running. Michael Cole and Booker T sing his praises as he settles in the ring.

Rhodes begins as always by asking what the fans want to talk about. Unfortunately, it was decided for him, as we hear it echoed as he says it by “The Oracle” himself, Paul Heyman. Heyman appears on the ring apron with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

As he tries talking in intimidating fashion, Randy Orton slides into the ring and stands next to Rhodes. Heyman begins talking about how Cody is a hard man to get hold of. He isn’t answering his texts or e-mails. Fans chant “RKO!” over him.

Heyman sarcastically thanks them for their collective opinions. Heyman then goes on to pre-stir the pot between Rhodes and Orton. He tells them it is a prophecy, not a prediction, that the partnership between Rhodes and Orton can’t last. He drops the mic and walks off to end the segment.

Carmelo Hayes & The Miz Are Done

We see Tiffany Stratton walking into the building earlier today in an arrival shot. It seems like we’re seeing the same for Carmelo Hayes backstage, when The Miz walks up to him and the music stops. Miz asks Hayes if he’s gonna just walk past him.

Hayes tells Miz they are done. Miz asks if he heard that right. Hayes says he did and tells him he’s lucky, because he’s being nice about it. He tells The Miz in stern fashion that normally he shoots first in this kind of situation. He walks off as Miz glares at him.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Aleister Black

Back inside the arena, we hear the upbeat catchy entrance music for WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn. He makes his way to the ring for the first match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we await to find out who will be the one to answer the open challenge from the U.S. Champion this week. The lights go out and out comes Aleister Black. The crowd reacts as he settles in the ring for this impromptu title opportunity.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The men lock up and Black is taken down with a couple arm drags. Black battles back by kicking Zayn in the face and then Black delivers some punches and kicks to Zayn in the corner. Zayn is taken down with a clothesline and then he’s kicked against the ropes.

Zayn kicks Black and Black takes down Zayn with a springboard moonsault and we get a commercial break. The US Championship Open Challenge continues on SmackDown and Black goes for a pin on Zayn and Zayn kicks out at two. Black kicks Zayn several times and Zayn combats this with some punches to Black.

Zayn is taken down by an elbow and covers Zayn for a two count. Black knees Zayn and both men trade punches in the middle of the ring. Zayn is headbutted into the corner and Black then kicks Zayn in the corner. Zayn flips it and gets Black in the corner and delivers a series of punches to Black.

Zayn knocks Black off the apron to the outside and Zayn hits a springboard moonsault to the outside onto Black. Black is tossed back in the ring, and Zayn then climbs the ropes. Zayn hits a Michinoku Driver on Black after jumping off the top rope and jumping over Black. Zayn overs and Black kicks out.

Black kicks Zayn and couple times and hits a bridging German Suplex and Zayn kicks out of the pin. Zayn goes for Blue Thunder Bomb and Black counters and kicks down Zayn and covers Zayn for a near fall. Black climbs the ropes and Zayn gets up in time to punch Black on the top rope.

He sends Black crashing down with a superplex and we cut to another commercial break. The show returns from a quick break, Black and Zayn are still at it. Zayn climbs the ropes and Black runs to him and kicks him while he’s perched on the top rope.

Zayn knocks Black off and jumps at Black and Zayn jumps down and Black kicks him mid air and covers for a near fall. Black kicks Zayn and Zayn comes back with chops. The two then exchange punches until Black gets Zayn in the corner and punches and kicks him. Black dodges a Helluva Kick and hits a meteora on Zayn and covers Zayn.

Zayn kicks out and both men are on the mat. Black gets on his feet and sees Damian Priest at ringside. Zayn uses the distraction and hits a Helluva Kick followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb to get the win. With the victory, Zayn remains your US Champion.

After the match, we see Damian Priest clear off the announce table and pull Black out of the ring. Priest throws Black into the announce table delivering a Razor’s Edge. Priest stands above a fallen Black and poses while the ref checks on Black.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Sami Zayn

Backstage With Nick Aldis

In a backstage segment from earlier this evening, we see Nick Aldis talking to Sol Ruca & Zaria. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre come by and offers them a job. Ruca says they’ve beaten them before and don’t need a job but want a chance to battle for the tag titles. If they can’t do that tonight, they suggest a match against Green and Fyre.

Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

With that in mind, we return inside the Heritage Bank Center for our second match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s tag-team division. The two teams make their respective entrances and the bell sounds to get things started.

Fyre and Zaria start the bout. Fyre gets Zaria in the corner, Zaria turns around and throws Fyre into the corner. Zaria kicks Fyre and then hits a choking half Nelson on Fyre on the ropes. Zaria comes off the ropes with a flying clotheslines and Green is then tagged in.

Green tries to take down Zaria but Zaria doesn’t let her and Ruca is tagged in. Green is stretched on the ropes, Zaria kicks Green and Ruca hits an X-Factor and gets a two count. Fyre is tagged in and Green trips Ruca and Fyre slams onto her.

Green is tagged in and Green takes out Ruca on the apron sending her crashing outside the ring. Green gets Ruca in the ring and covers for a two count. Green mounts Ruca and punches her out and then tags in Fyre. Green is tagged back in.

As she is, we see Ruca is double teamed. Green covers Ruca and Ruca kicks out. Green slaps Ruca and Zaria attacks Fyre outside the ring. Green gets distracted and the WWE Speed Women’s Champion hits her crowd-pleasing Sol Snatcher finisher for the 1-2-3.

Winners: Sol Ruca & Zaria

Backstage With Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Once the match wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Cathy Kelley talking to WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss backstage. She asks them about Sol Ruca and Zaria having an impressive victory moments ago.

Bliss and Flair say they’re impressed and talk about being paired with someone unconventional. Flair and Bliss still won’t confirm if they’re friends which is vital information everyone needs to know apparently. Charlotte convinces Kelley to do the “WOOO!” We head to a break.

Backstage With Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton

Backstage, we see former Legacy members and teammates for later tonight, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton talking among themselves. “The American Nightmare” reminds “The Viper” that he has his back and to disregard what Paul Heyman sai earlier. Orton says he knows that.

Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer Sign Crown Jewel Contract

We return live inside the arena where SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is in the ring for the advertised contract signing for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event, which will feature a 3am EST. start time, with the main event hitting the ring at 6am EST. Yikes.

Aldis introduces Tiffany Stratton first and then introduces Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer tells Stratton she respects her and that she’s a great champion. Vaquer says although she’s only been champ for two weeks she’ll show Stratton who she is and may the best woman win.

Stratton says she’s been waiting to step in the ring with her. Stratton says they’re two of the best, but at Crown Jewel only one woman will walk out victorious and it’ll be her because regardless of where in the world they are it’s always “Tiffy-Time.”

Stratton signs the contract and Vaquer signs after and they shake hands. Aldis finalizes the match and we are set for this showdown next week on Saturday. As Stratton makes her way back, Kiana James and Giulia attack her. James says they have a business proposal for Vaquer.

James says they know that Vaquer is a star but that Vaquer isn’t a superstar. James offers her services to Vaquer and says while her rates are high, the prestige she’ll receive is priceless. James says Giulia is already a better champ than Stratton because of her.

She claims she can make Vaquer the Crown Jewel Champion. By this time, Stratton gets to the ring and takes out James. Vaquer and Giulia are about to go at it and James gets Giulia out of the ring and they head to the back as Vaquer and Stratton stand tall in the ring to end the segment.

Je’Von Evans & Rey Fenix vs. Angel & Berto

We cut to a clip from earlier today where Je’Von Evans has just come out of a meeting with Nick Aldis. Rey Fenix congratulates Evans for his success. Berto and Angel from Los Garza come by and insult Evans and a match is set between the two teams.

Evans and Fenix make their way out to the ring as the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, both teams are in the ring and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Evans and Berto start, Evans with a springboard crossbody. Swinging kick from Berto drops Evans then he looks to try and take over with mounted strikes. They trade some strikes but Berto has the upper hand so far, Evans runs into a dropkick.

Hurricanrana from Evans, Angel blind tags and boots Evans then Angel lands a punch. Fenix jumps in and hits a double arm drag then dives with a corkscrew plancha onto Angel. Berto now dives onto Fenix, and Evans hits a monster dive of his own.

As the final dive is shown in a super-slow-motion replay, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this tag-team tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Fenix gets tagged in and he runs around Angel but then is met with a huge knee by Angel who covers Fenix for a two count.

Angel collides with Fenix in the corner and then punches out Fenix in the corner. Fenix crawls through Angel’s legs and uppercuts him. Evans takes out Berto and Fenix kicks Angel and Angel catches Fenix. Berto comes in and places Evans onto Angel’s shoulders while he’s holding Fenix and Berto hits a springboard kick knocking off Evans.

In the ring, Angel clobbers Fenix. Fenix hits a jawbreaker and kicks Angel. Angel runs at Fenix and clotheslines Fenix flat onto his back. Evans and Berto are tagged in, they trade kicks and Evans jumos out onto Angel taking out the camera man.

From there, Evans rolls up Berto for a near fall. Evans hits a flying kick and Angel breaks the pin. Evans kicks Angel and Fenix is tagged in. Fenix kicks Berto and then sits him on the top rope. Evans takes out Angel and Fenix hits the MMB for the 1-2-3.

Winners: Je’Von Evans & Rey Fenix

Backstage With Damian Priest

Cathy Kelley talks to Damian Priest backstage. Priest says he’s the consequences that people have to face when they’re out of line and that’s why he took out Aleister Black. Kit Wilson comes wheeling in sitting in a wheelchair to tell Priest something.

Wilson tells Priest that enticing fear into people isn’t masculine and that he’ll show Priest what masculinity is. Priest wheels Wilson into some pipes in the latest brutality towards the Pretty Deadly member. Priest then challenges Aleister Black to a Last Man Standing match for next week.

Solo Sikoa Family Update

In a pre-recorded video package-type segment, we hear the latest update from Solo Sikoa, who talks about Talla Tonga. He tells him to unleash the monster in him. Tonga says he loves Sikoa and Sikoa says there is something the family needs and then everyone will be on notice.