WWE News and Notes

– Most Searched WWE Superstars Worldwide on Google – September 2025

1. John Cena
2. AJ Lee
3. Brock Lesnar
4. CM Punk
5. Roman Reigns
6. Logan Paul
7. Rhea Ripley
8. Cody Rhodes
9. Stephanie Vaquer / Seth Rollins / Randy Orton
10. Rey Mysterio

– NXT on Tuesday averaged 572,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.10

Charlotte Flair posted:

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley opening a Labubo box:

