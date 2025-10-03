WWE News and Notes

– Most Searched WWE Superstars Worldwide on Google – September 2025
1. John Cena
2. AJ Lee
3. Brock Lesnar
4. CM Punk
5. Roman Reigns
6. Logan Paul
7. Rhea Ripley
8. Cody Rhodes
9. Stephanie Vaquer / Seth Rollins / Randy Orton
10. Rey Mysterio
– NXT on Tuesday averaged 572,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.10
– Charlotte Flair posted:
Headed to Cincinnati tonight… champ duties tomorrow @AlexaBliss_WWE #SmackDown WOOO pic.twitter.com/pfxPQiB5MH
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 2, 2025
– IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley opening a Labubo box:
アメリカは朝ですおはよう☀
Rheaと一緒にLABUBUをUnboxing してみた動画。@RheaRipley_WWE #LABUBU
マミーはLABUBUが大好きで、何個もコレクションしたりカスタマイズもしてるんだって！ pic.twitter.com/C1ccc69jvy
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) October 2, 2025