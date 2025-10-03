Video: Matt Riddle shoves TMZ reporter

Former WWE wrestler Matt Riddle grabbed TMZ reporter Branson Quirke by the collar and shoved him off his chair during a live episode of the ‘Inside The Ring’ podcast on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The incident escalated from a discussion about Riddle’s indie wrestling career and a ladder prop in the studio, prompting Riddle to shout in frustration before the physical confrontation. TMZ confirmed the footage as authentic and unedited, while Quirke reported minor bruising but no need for medical attention.