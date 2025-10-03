NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Fri Oct 3, 2025

The Complete Results from the Jacksonville Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Drake Morreaux d Keanu Carver Carlee Bright and Dani Sekelsky d Masyn Holiday and Chantel Monroe. Post-match, Holiday and Monroe attack. Bayley Humphrey makes the save. Lexis King d Chris Island Jax Presley and Harley Riggins d Dante Chen and Drako Knox Myles Borne d Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace) Contender’s Match: Triple Threat: Kendal Grey d Thea Hail and Arianna Grace. Grey will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Champion when NXT returns to Jacksonville on Feb 7. OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price d High Ryze: Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Karmen Petrovic Main Event: TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan d Fallon Henley (with NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne)

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 and @hjcarp29 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM