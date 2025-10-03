NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Fri Oct 3, 2025

The Complete Results from the Jacksonville Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Drake Morreaux d Keanu Carver
- Carlee Bright and Dani Sekelsky d Masyn Holiday and Chantel Monroe. Post-match, Holiday and Monroe attack. Bayley Humphrey makes the save.
- Lexis King d Chris Island
- Jax Presley and Harley Riggins d Dante Chen and Drako Knox
- Myles Borne d Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace)
- Contender’s Match: Triple Threat: Kendal Grey d Thea Hail and Arianna Grace. Grey will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Champion when NXT returns to Jacksonville on Feb 7.
- OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price d High Ryze: Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe
- WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Karmen Petrovic
- Main Event: TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan d Fallon Henley (with NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne)
Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 and @hjcarp29 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM