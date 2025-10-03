Notes on Baron Corbin, The Rock, Leyla Hirsch, and Hulk Hogan

– Baron Corbin and The Rock reunited at The Smashing Machine premiere

– Former AEW Leyla Hirsch has signed with Genesis Premier League

Refreshed and ready for what's next.

This will be something special, and I'm excited to help build this company from the ground up.

Genesis Premier League, let's make history! pic.twitter.com/f42GqStgGo — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) October 1, 2025

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

On Wednesday 10/1, Guy Evans – author of the best-selling NITRO book series – announced the following upcoming project. From X:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! The Hulk Hogan Story: A Biographical Trilogy

https://kickstarter.com/projects/hulk-hogan-book/the-hulk-hogan-story-a-biographical-trilogy/

On the morning of July 24, 2025, the most famous professional wrestler in history – Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea – passed away in Clearwater, Florida. Within days, I started to receive correspondence from readers who asked if I would consider writing a biography on the ‘Immortal One’ himself. This was somewhat serendipitous because without much fanfare, I had already initiated such a project!

In the wake of Bollea’s death, however, it became clear to me that my untitled book – tentatively known as The Hulk Hogan Story – couldn’t be adequately confined to a single volume. It is thus now my intention to develop a biographical trilogy on this most important subject – the first of its kind in the genre. That’s right…three full-length books on the life, career and unparalleled cultural impact of Hulk Hogan!

This groundbreaking series of books will be informed by over 100 exclusive interviews – not to mention the comprehensive research for which my books are already known. The final work will be available in paperback, audiobook and e-book formats, with a special hardcover edition – never again to be reprinted (!) – offered as a ‘Kickstarter Exclusive’ reward.

So what are you gonna do…when The Hulk Hogan Story runs wild on you?

Get notified on launch: https://kickstarter.com/projects/hulk-hogan-book/the-hulk-hogan-story-a-biographical-trilogy/