Notes on Andrade’s return to AEW

– Andrade returning to AEW is the company wanting another Hispanic star to help build AEW in Mexico and on Fox Sports Mexico.

– Dave Meltzer on Tony Khan re-signing Andrade after making him believe he was staying last time:

“Andrade gave (Tony) Khan the belief he was staying, Khan believed they had an agreement for a renewal that wasn’t yet signed, he pushed him until the end, even though those in wrestling who knew him said he was going to WWE. Then his contract expired and he left.

He is talented in the ring, but geez, everyone is. Even five years ago, he was a very unique talent but now there are so many guys at his level, with better speaking ability and charisma.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)