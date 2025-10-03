More WWE News and Notes

– WWE announced NXT will once again hold a television taping at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 18, which will be the night after John Cena’s final WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden.

– Joe Hendry says that he will be at WWE and TNA’s Showdown event next Tuesday:

– Bianca Belair talks about her and Alexa Bliss recreating a Scary Movie fight scene during one of their matches:

– Cody Rhodes discussed why he approaches his matches with John Cena at WrestleMania and SummerSlam as essentially the same, emphasizing the bigger-picture perspective rather than the immediate spectacle. He said, “It’s MetLife, what a good time. I hate saying this, but part of the beauty of how great that match is was the lack of a match that really took place at WrestleMania in a sense.” Cody highlighted the value of long-term storytelling in wrestling, noting, “Sometimes the long game is the game. It’s like going on last, it’s a hard spot occasionally, but the bigger picture — I treat them as the same match and then we just got to use all the bells and whistles.”

Source: The Pat McAfee Show