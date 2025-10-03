Lexis King’s brother passes away

Lexis King, the son of the late Brian Pillman, took to X today to announce the heartbreaking news about his brother Jesse Morgan passing away.

Jesse, the son of Melanie Morgan, was adopted by Pillman after the WWF star married his mother. He passed away after struggling with mental health issues.

Here’s what Lexis King posted on X:

“I lost my brother today.

He was a bada$$, highly intelligent, witty and charismatic dude who grew up in the 90s.

He loved video games, Warhammer, R.A. Salvatore, among many other cool bro stuff.

Recently we had been on Discord playing StarCraft 2 co-op together and he was enrolled in classes at the University of Cincinnati.

He was a veteran who suffered from issues after surviving some traumatic events while serving in Afghanistan.

He loved his country, his last Facebook post was this:

“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

Some words to live by…

The battle with your demons is now over brother.

Rest in Peace Jesse Morgan

1987-2025″

I lost my brother today. He was a badass, highly intelligent, witty and charismatic dude who grew up in the 90s. He loved video games, Warhammer, R.A. Salvatore, among many other cool bro stuff. Recently we had been on Discord playing StarCraft 2 co-op together and he was… pic.twitter.com/RmNIV19OG7 — King (@LexisKingWWE) October 2, 2025