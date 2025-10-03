Florida Governor announces portion of Clearwater Trail to be renamed Hulk Hogan Trail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today announced that a two-mile portion of the Clearwater Trail in Florida will be re-named as the Hulk Hogan Trail in honor of Hulk Hogan.

The two-mile stretch will go from Oak Avenue to Coronado Drive and it will feature outdoor exercise equipment in Hulk’s trademark red and yellow colors and support local recreation and fitness activities for residents and visitors of all ages.

“Hulk Hogan Trail will honor the lasting legacy of Hulk Hogan and his commitment to local tourism, charitable initiatives like youth mentorships and sports programs, and various wellness, education, and community development programs,” the official announcement read.

DeSantis wrote on Facebook that it was an honor for him to be in Pinellas County to announce the Hulk Hogan Trail.

“Although he is no longer with us, Hulk Hogan’s legacy continues to live on, especially in the Tampa Bay area that he called home,” DeSantis wrote.

The press conference and announcement were held at Hogan’s Hangout, with Nick Hogan, Hulk’s widow Sky, Jimmy Hart, and other friends and family in attendance.

