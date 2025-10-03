Cassie Lee comments after winning Knockouts tag titles, match official for Bound for Glory

– Cassie Lee said that The IInspiration are made for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles after winning them on last night’s TNA Impact.

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller is official for Bound for Glory

BREAKING: @MeanGiaMiller will face Tessa Blanchard at #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on October 12 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/KqYhkv3mEN WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/bHjlPJpr4f pic.twitter.com/ogw3afgZQz — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 3, 2025

– Speaking on Tessa, she posted:

I Graduated!!!