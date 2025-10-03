Cassie Lee comments after winning Knockouts tag titles, match official for Bound for Glory

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
126

Cassie Lee said that The IInspiration are made for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles after winning them on last night’s TNA Impact.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller is official for Bound for Glory

– Speaking on Tessa, she posted:

I Graduated!!!

