Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns, Obi Femi and Tony D’Angelo notes

– Bronson Reed has been working under a multi-year deal that he quietly re-signed “quite a while ago,” reports Fightful.

– Oba Femi is still in the plans for NXT going forward after dropping the NXT Title at No Mercy.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony D’Angelo’s recent absence from WWE TV has reportedly been due to him asking for time off, it is not injury related.

– Roman Reigns will open next week’s episode of WWE RAW in Dallas.

THE TRIBAL CHIEF NEVER FORGETS. WE ARE SO BACK! ☝️