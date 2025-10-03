Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns, Obi Femi and Tony D’Angelo notes

– Bronson Reed has been working under a multi-year deal that he quietly re-signed “quite a while ago,” reports Fightful.

Oba Femi is still in the plans for NXT going forward after dropping the NXT Title at No Mercy.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony D’Angelo’s recent absence from WWE TV has reportedly been due to him asking for time off, it is not injury related.

– Roman Reigns will open next week’s episode of WWE RAW in Dallas.

