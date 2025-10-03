Bad Bunny’s WWE Superstar Pal, Damian Priest, ‘Absolutely’ Down To Join Super Bowl Show

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show could very well feature something no other NFL act ever has — a WWE Superstar as a backup dancer!!!

Damian Priest tells TMZ Sports … he’s super down to hit the SB LX stage in February to give his good pal Benito a lift if he wants one.

“If you need me to learn some dance moves and break it down,” the wrestler said, “I can figure it out!”

While it’d certainly be a first … Priest does have a ton of experience performing with the “Tití Me Preguntó” crooner.

The two have put on a show multiple times in WWE squared circles — at first, they were tag team partners … and then at a 2023 event in Puerto Rico, they were adversaries.

But Priest told us Thursday they’re still amazing friends — and he wouldn’t even think twice if Bunny wanted him by his side at the Levi’s Stadium show.

“Would I be willing?” he said. “Absolutely, man.”

So far, a convo about the possibility hasn’t taken place — Damian says Bunny’s so busy, they’ve only had the chance to exchange a few texts about the honor.

As for another linkup in the ring — Priest said he’d love that … telling us Benito is “basically” already “a WWE Superstar.”

“I’ve talked to him about it. He still has that itch. He loves our business … He’s ready to come.”