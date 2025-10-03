AEW News and Notes

– Last week’s Collision averaged 248,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.05
– Spoiler free Collision card for Saturday:
• DeathRiders vs Priest/Billington/Lethal
• Eddie Kingston vs Dralístico
• Jamie Hayter vs Anna Jay
• Orange/KOR/Roddy vs Hechicero/Archer/Romero
• ProtoShita/Alexander vs MxM TV
• Kevin Knight vs FTR member
• RUSH & Sammy Guevara in action
• Toni Storm/Kris Statlander in-ring promo
– Skye Blue had a Scooby Doo-themed birthday party backstage at the AEW Collision taping.
#aew pic.twitter.com/TgzTG2f1Mg
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 3, 2025
(IG | thejuliahart)
– Chris Jericho reflects on his career on what is the 35th anniversary of his debut match:
“I have had a wonderful, amazing, one in a million career since then…. and I wanna thank all of YOU from around the entire world for joining me for certain parts…or even all of it!
And the Good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!”