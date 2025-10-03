AEW News and Notes

– Last week’s Collision averaged 248,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.05

– Spoiler free Collision card for Saturday:

• DeathRiders vs Priest/Billington/Lethal

• Eddie Kingston vs Dralístico

• Jamie Hayter vs Anna Jay

• Orange/KOR/Roddy vs Hechicero/Archer/Romero

• ProtoShita/Alexander vs MxM TV

• Kevin Knight vs FTR member

• RUSH & Sammy Guevara in action

• Toni Storm/Kris Statlander in-ring promo

– Skye Blue had a Scooby Doo-themed birthday party backstage at the AEW Collision taping.

(IG | thejuliahart)

– Chris Jericho reflects on his career on what is the 35th anniversary of his debut match:

“I have had a wonderful, amazing, one in a million career since then…. and I wanna thank all of YOU from around the entire world for joining me for certain parts…or even all of it!

And the Good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!”