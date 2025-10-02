WWE News and Notes

– Bianca Belair hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 41, and now it’s becoming clear why — her finger injury from that night is still causing her problems, and there’s still no timeline for her WWE return.

During a recent appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, Belair casually revealed that her injury hasn’t healed yet, months after her triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Though fans knew she suffered a broken finger, no one expected the recovery to drag on this long.

“I have my wedding ring on my right hand because my left finger is still broken.

– Best wishes to ‘The Steam Pig’ Ridge Holland as he undergoes surgery for the Lisfranc injury he suffered last week:

– WWE has filed to trademark this logo

– Andrade’s timelime:

• March 21st, 2021 – Andrade leaves WWE

• June 4th, 2021 – Andrade arrives in AEW

• December 30th, 2023 – Andrade leaves AEW

• January 27th, 2024 – Andrade arrives in WWE

• September 13th, 2025 – Andrade leaves WWE

• October 1st, 2025 – Andrade arrives in AEW