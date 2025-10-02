World title match announced for AEW WrestleDream

After sharing the ring as partners last night on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Samoa Joe left it as enemies.

Because of that, Page challenged Samoa Joe to a World title match showdown at this month’s WrestleDream from St. Louis, Missouri, that was later accepted by the former champion.

Additionally, Kris Statlander will defend the Women’s championship against Timeless Toni Storm:

Previously announced for the October 18th PPV show, Darby Allin faces Jon Moxley in an I Quit match.

