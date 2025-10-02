World title match announced for AEW WrestleDream

After sharing the ring as partners last night on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Samoa Joe left it as enemies.
Because of that, Page challenged Samoa Joe to a World title match showdown at this month’s WrestleDream from St. Louis, Missouri, that was later accepted by the former champion.
#AEWWrestleDream
8pm ET/5pm PT
Saturday, 10/18@AEW World Title
Hangman Page vs @SamoaJoe
Samoa Joe says Hangman has never beaten him, + Hangman’s never been greater than Joe.
Hangman says he respects
Samoa Joe, but if he crosses the line, Hangman’s willing to ruin Joe’s life. pic.twitter.com/2K0oKL1zX0
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2025
Additionally, Kris Statlander will defend the Women’s championship against Timeless Toni Storm:
#AEWWrestleDream
8pm ET/5pm PT
Saturday, 10/18
AEW Women's World Title@CallMeKrisStat vs
Timeless Toni Storm
After winning the title at All Out,
World Champion Kris Statlander will defend the belt vs former champion Toni Storm at WrestleDream in their first ever 1-on-1 match! pic.twitter.com/Fu9Nv6omdt
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2025
Previously announced for the October 18th PPV show, Darby Allin faces Jon Moxley in an I Quit match.