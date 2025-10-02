Video: Jordynne Grace not happy about being excluded from NXT vs TNA Showdown

Jordynne Grace expressed strong frustration over being excluded from the upcoming WWE NXT vs TNA Showdown, insisting her involvement is essential to the event’s existence. She stated, “Santino, Ava, there is a huge problem with Showdown next week. I’m not on it. I was trying to bite my tongue, but I just can’t anymore.” Grace emphasized her foundational role in the event, declaring, “There is no NXTNA without Jordynne Grace. There is no partnership. There are no cross-promotional champions.” She continued, “As a matter of fact, there is no Showdown without me setting the stage for it two years ago.” Criticizing the team selection, she added, “And you guys let your team captains pick their team members, and they chose wrong.” She also singled out Santino for a questionable leadership choice, saying, “And Santino, letting Kelani Jordan be your TNA women’s captain after one TNA show? I’m gonna refer you to my neurologist, because I’m extremely concerned about you.” Closing her statement, Grace urged corrective action, “I’m gonna say this as respectfully as I possibly can – you two need to fix this.”

