Video: CMLL announces the return of Tessa Blanchard to the promotion

CMLL has announced the return of Tessa Blanchard to the promotion, on the latest episode of CMLL Informa.

Julio Cesar Rivera explains Tessa Blanchard has a contract with an international promotion, but the contract also allows her to participate in CMLL matches. She’ll restart with CMLL on 10/10.

⌛ #CMLLInforma || ¡El Diamante Innegable está de regreso! Tessa Blanchard regresa a la Arena México el próximo Viernes 10 de Octubre. https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/W3kXoxD2Rx — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 2, 2025